CROW rescues a hatchling Great Horned Owl Sunday

FT. MYERS, Fla. — The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) rescued a hatchling Great Horned Owl after finding it soaking and shaking on the ground according to the CROW’s Twitter on Sunday.

Once the baby owl was admitted, it was said to be severely dehydrated with some bruises.

The Hospital staff say that they think the owl must have fallen from it’s nest so they warmed the owl up, dried it off and gave it some medication and food.

The owl’s blood work was said to have some toxic changes that required a course of antibiotics.

The vets say that the owl will be monitored and under supportive care.

Vets also say they hope to attempt re nesting the baby owl in the next few days.