CROW details green sea turtle rescue on social media

CAPTIVA ISLAND, Fla. — A female green sea turtle was found and rescued by the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) near Buck Key on Tuesday.

CROW detailed its rescue and visit to their facility in a series of Twitter posts made Thursday.

Once the turtle made it to the clinic, veterinarians said they found abnormal depressions in the shell, along with a missing right hind flipper and a low body temperature.

When the veterinarians placed her in the X-ray, results showed that she was suffering from pneumonia, so the hospital staff dry-docked her overnight.

The female turtle was then placed in shallow water in the clinic’s rehabilitative area which is a temperature-controlled reptile room.

The turtle was moved Thursday to the outdoor tanks and was said to be swimming well while using her front flippers, however, she will be under close watch for a little while longer.