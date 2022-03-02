Watch
Crime Stoppers seeks tips on Alva School threat

Posted at 8:45 AM, Mar 02, 2022
ALVA, Fla. — Students are being encouraged to speak up following a written threat of violence Tuesday afternoon.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, a concerning message was found written on the wall of the middle school boys' restroom.

Deputies were immediately notified and performed a full sweep of the school, with negative results.

Students and parents reporting information to Crime Stoppers will always remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward. "But most importantly, sharing that information is a critical role in helping keep our schools safe," add officials.

Making a false threat of violence can be punishable with a felony charge, a consequence that can have lasting negative impacts on students.
Anyone with information on the person responsible for The Alva School threat is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.

