Crime Stoppers searching for suspects in attempted theft at Luminary Hotel

FORT MYERS, Fla. — SWFL Crime Stoppers are asking for help identifying five suspects who attempted to steal from the Luminary Hotel in Fort Myers.

Crime Stoppers say the suspects entered an open garage door at the hotel on May 26 at 3:20 a.m. and attempted to steal a moped that was parked inside. Their attempt was not successful.

They then entered a golf cart, which was also owned by the Luminary, and drove it out of the garage.

The golf cart was later discovered with extensive damage to the front end.

The suspects concealed their identities using masks and shirts during the incident. They were described as five white or Hispanic males and one white female, possibly juveniles, driving a silver-colored four-door sedan.

If you can identify the suspects or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.