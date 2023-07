ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are searching for the person suspected of taking a firearm from a victim's vehicle in St. James City.

Crime Stoppers said the suspect got into the car parked on Buttonwood Key Ct. on July 23.

The suspect then fled from the scene on a sport or dirt bike-style motorcycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.