PINE MANOR, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help identifying a man involved in a Pine Manor aggravated battery/child abuse case.

Alexander Torres was involved in a violent attack on June 14.

Crime Stoppers said he may be going by the name "Johnny."

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and mat be eligible for a cash reward.