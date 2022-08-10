Crime Stoppers searching for suspect accused of stealing $5,000 worth of tires

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspect who is caught on camera stealing over $5,000 worth of tires.

On July 13, 2022, around 8:32 AM, an order for 10 Sumitomo Commercial truck tires was placed. Around 2:22 PM, a white Freightliner flatbed truck came to National Tire Wholesale to pick the tires up.

An unidentified Hispanic man around the ages of 30-40 years old, 6 feet tall, and 150 lbs is described as the suspect. He was wearing a long sleeve blue shirt and jeans. The suspect was seen loading the tires into the back of the truck and leaving.

The suspect who took the tires was not the person on the account that ordered the tires. According to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone who has information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 and all callers are said to remain anonymous. There is a cash reward of up to $3,000.

