Crime Stoppers search for suspects in armed robbery at 7-Eleven Estero

SWFL Crime Stoppers
SWFL Crime Stoppers
Posted at 10:34 AM, Jul 14, 2022
ESTERO, Fla — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers search for suspects in an armed robbery with a firearm at a 7-Eleven in Estero.

According to Crime Stoppers, the robbery occurred early July 8th at the location of 21850 Tamiami Trail.

An employee was forced by the suspect with a gun to open the register. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and the store phone. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

SWFL Crime Stoppers said that suspect 1 is an unknown black male and suspect 2 is an unknown black female.

Anyone with tips or information is asked to call SWFL Crime Stoppers. Tips remain anonymous and a cash reward is up to $3,000 for those who can give the suspect's identities.

