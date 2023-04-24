Crime Stoppers needs help identifying a breaking & entering suspect

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspect accused of breaking and entering & robbery.

According to Crime Stoppers, the suspect used a sledgehammer to enter the R&B Arcade on Gunnery Road in Lehigh Acres.

Crime Stoppers says they broke a window and stole a safe with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS w/ info.