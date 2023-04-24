Crime Stoppers needs help identifying a breaking & entering suspect

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspect accused of breaking and entering & robbery.
According to Crime Stoppers, the suspect used a sledgehammer to enter the R&B Arcade on Gunnery Road in Lehigh Acres.
Crime Stoppers says they broke a window and stole a safe with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS w/ info.
SUSPECT GAINED ENTRY INTO BUSINESS W/ SLEDGE HAMMER— SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) April 24, 2023
This suspect used a sledge hammer at 5:53 a.m. on 4/21/23 at the R&B Arcade on Gunnery Road S in Lehigh to break the window and steal a safe with an undisclosed amount of cash. Contact Crime Stoppers 1-800-780-TIPS w/ info. pic.twitter.com/RMbzXWD14b