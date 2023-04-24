Watch Now
Crime Stoppers needs help identifying a breaking & entering suspect

Posted at 1:35 PM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 13:35:13-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspect accused of breaking and entering & robbery.

According to Crime Stoppers, the suspect used a sledgehammer to enter the R&B Arcade on Gunnery Road in Lehigh Acres.

Crime Stoppers says they broke a window and stole a safe with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS w/ info.

