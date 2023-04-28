Watch Now
Crime Stoppers looking for man they say approached young girl at San Carlos bus stop

Posted at 6:05 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 18:05:38-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of approaching a young girl while she waited at a bus stop in San Carlos Park.

The incident happened on the morning of Thursday, April 27 near Murcott Drive E.

The suspect was seen leaving the area in a white pulling a trailer, possibly with lawn equipment.

Crime Stoppers said it's possible the suspect frequents the San Carlos Park area for law services in the mornings.

The victim said the man was speaking Spanish.

This is an active Special Victims Unit investigation with the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information on this incident, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or go to their website to submit an anonymous tip.

If a tip leads to an arrest in this case, Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward.

