Crime Stoppers asking for help locating Lee County resident

Posted at 2:54 PM, Apr 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-30 14:54:01-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding Amanda Ann Ferko.

SWFL Crime Stoppers says Ferko is wanted in Lee County for violating her probation, possessing a controlled substance, possessing paraphernalia, and driving while her license is suspended.

Anyone with information on Ferko's whereabouts is asked to call the SWFL Crime stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

