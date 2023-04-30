Crime Stoppers asking for help locating Lee County resident

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding Amanda Ann Ferko.

SWFL Crime Stoppers says Ferko is wanted in Lee County for violating her probation, possessing a controlled substance, possessing paraphernalia, and driving while her license is suspended.

Anyone with information on Ferko's whereabouts is asked to call the SWFL Crime stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.