Death investigation in New Post Rd. neighborhood

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Deputies have cordoned off a portion of New Post Rd. near Bayshore Rd. in North Fort Myers.

Officials have released no details about the scene, other than to confirm an active investigation is in progress.

Crime scene tape is blocking access to the road. A black tent or wall-like apparatus has been set up along the side of the road, guarded by deputies from the Crime Scene Unit and the Mobile Command Unit.

Around 11:30 a.m., Fox 4 reporter Kaitlin Knapp confirmed seeing a body behind the wall.

#UPDATE: From a different vantage point, I can confirm there is a body behind the black wall. The circumstances around the death is not clear yet. @Fox4Now https://t.co/nN1efF2A6o — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) August 8, 2022

We are awaiting updates from investigators as their presence at the scene continues.