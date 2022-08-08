Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Death investigation in New Post Rd. neighborhood

PostRdScene.jpeg
WFTX
PostRdScene.jpeg
postrd2.jpeg
Posted at 11:08 AM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 11:38:05-04

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Deputies have cordoned off a portion of New Post Rd. near Bayshore Rd. in North Fort Myers.

Officials have released no details about the scene, other than to confirm an active investigation is in progress.

Crime scene tape is blocking access to the road. A black tent or wall-like apparatus has been set up along the side of the road, guarded by deputies from the Crime Scene Unit and the Mobile Command Unit.

Around 11:30 a.m., Fox 4 reporter Kaitlin Knapp confirmed seeing a body behind the wall.

We are awaiting updates from investigators as their presence at the scene continues.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4