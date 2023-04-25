Crews work to extinguish yard debris fire in Lehigh Acres

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District are on the scene of a large debris fire.
The fire is off Wildcat Drive and is a yard debris fire.
Crews are on the scene working to extinguish the fire.
We’re on scene of a large yard debris fire off Wildcat Drive. The owner met all the correct setbacks, but Lee County is still under a burn ban. 🔥— Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) April 25, 2023
We are assisting the owner extinguish the fire. pic.twitter.com/VVAauP654V