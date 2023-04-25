Watch Now
Crews work to extinguish yard debris fire in Lehigh Acres

Posted at 12:32 PM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 13:03:24-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District are on the scene of a large debris fire.

The fire is off Wildcat Drive and is a yard debris fire.

Crews are on the scene working to extinguish the fire.

