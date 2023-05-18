Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Crews work to contain Lehigh Acres brush fire

Lehigh Acres brush fire
Lehigh Acres Fire Department
Lehigh Acres brush fire
Posted at 12:55 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 12:55:03-04

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District responded to a brush fire on Jaguar Boulevard and Naples Avenue on Thursday.

Firefighters contained the 1/2 acre fire.

The fire spread along the canal bank on Naples Avenue.

Brush trucks were able to stop it from spreading and jumping the canal.

Crews are still on the scene and no word about what caused it to spark at this time.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM