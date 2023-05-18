Crews work to contain Lehigh Acres brush fire

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District responded to a brush fire on Jaguar Boulevard and Naples Avenue on Thursday.

Firefighters contained the 1/2 acre fire.

The fire spread along the canal bank on Naples Avenue.

Brush trucks were able to stop it from spreading and jumping the canal.

Crews are still on the scene and no word about what caused it to spark at this time.