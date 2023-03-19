Crews searching Caloosahatchee River for a missing boater

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The city of Fort Myers tells us crews are searching the Caloosahatchee River near downtown Fort Myers for a missing boater.
This stems from a distress call that came in around 4:30 p.m. after witnesses say they saw two people floating in the river.
The Fort Myers Police department said they have found one person who was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Officials are continuing to look for the second person.
Fort Myers Police Marine Unit along with several other local agencies are searching the Caloosahatchee river for a missing boater from a capsized John boat. One person has been rescued and transported to a local hospital for treatment, one person remains missing. pic.twitter.com/UgHXvEWOZR— Fort Myers Police (@fortmyerspolice) March 19, 2023