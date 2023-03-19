Watch Now
Crews searching Caloosahatchee River for a missing boater

Posted at 6:22 PM, Mar 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-19 20:19:45-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The city of Fort Myers tells us crews are searching the Caloosahatchee River near downtown Fort Myers for a missing boater.

This stems from a distress call that came in around 4:30 p.m. after witnesses say they saw two people floating in the river.

The Fort Myers Police department said they have found one person who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials are continuing to look for the second person.

