Crews searching Caloosahatchee River for a missing boater

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The city of Fort Myers tells us crews are searching the Caloosahatchee River near downtown Fort Myers for a missing boater.

This stems from a distress call that came in around 4:30 p.m. after witnesses say they saw two people floating in the river.

The Fort Myers Police department said they have found one person who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials are continuing to look for the second person.

Follow along with Fox4 as we bring the latest up-to-date information.