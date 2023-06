FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach Fire District (FMBFD) crews were called to a gas leak near Old San Carlos Blvd. and Estero Blvd. around 6:10 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, a damaged underground propane tank was found to be leaking propane. FMBFD said the damage was caused by construction equipment.

Crews have sealed off the area to mitigate risk. A regional Haz Mat team as well as the City of Fort Myers are also on scene.

As of 9:30 p.m., the incident is ongoing.