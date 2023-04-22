Crews respond to brush fire in Lehigh Acres, additional fires reported

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District responded a two-acre brush fire near Ebert Street E. Saturday night.
The department said the initial fire was first reported around 5:19 p.m. and was spreading quickly, threatening a structure.
It was reported at 5:53 p.m. that the initial fire had been put out, but additional fires had been spotted near Manresa Avenue and Ebony Street.
