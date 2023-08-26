Crews rescue person trapped in Fort Myers house fire

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person was hospitalized after a fire at a Fort Myers condo unit late Friday night on Parkside Drive.

According to the South Trail Fire District, the person was trapped on the second floor of the unit, where the fire was located.

Crews entered the building and found the adult victim on the second floor. The victim was carried out of the building and trauma alerted to a hospital.

Three adults and four children were also underwent medical evaluation after the fire. The adult victims and one child were taken to local hospitals.

With assistance from San Carlos Park Fire Rescue and Iona McGregor Fire District, crews were able to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.