Crews cutting down saltwater exposed trees on Sanibel

SANIBEL, Fla. — Sanibel Island is a place known for it's vegetation and beauty.

But hurricane damage has hurt most of the Island, including it's trees.

Crews are out this week cutting down certain areas where the saltwater exposure has harmed the vegetation.

Crews will be marking trees and cutting them down throughout the Island.

As many of these trees have been marked as a hazard to the island and it's surroundings.

The exposure to saltwater can kill the vegetation.

That's why the county and crews have made the choice to start chopping down the trees.

The Island hopes that by the rainy season, most of the saltwater will be washed away so they can start growing their vegetation once again.

