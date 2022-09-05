Crews battle heat as flames destroy Waste Pro trucks

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fire crews spent Sunday afternoon putting out a blaze that destroyed three vehicles belonging to the Waste Pro garbage and recycling company.

The fire was reported before 1 p.m. at the Waste Pro complex off Rickenbacker Pkwy. Air traffic controllers from the nearby Southwest Florida International Airport reported seeing heavy smoke in the area, and multiple witnesses reported hearing loud bangs.

South Trail Fire reported two garbage collection trucks fully involved when they arrived. A nearby pickup truck had also caught fire due to the vehicles' close proximity to one another.

Officials said the fire took more than two hours to get under control; one vehicle was filled with recyclables. Holes were cut into the sides of the collection vehicles to allow water and foam to cool the contents.

The heat index outside at the time was reportedly around 105 degrees, causing crews to take frequent breaks to cool off and rehydrate.

Waste Pro employees provided firefighters with water and ice to aid in their relief from the heat.

A cause has not yet been determined.