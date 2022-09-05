Watch Now
Crews battle heat as flames destroy Waste Pro trucks

Crews worked for several hours Sunday to douse flames that destroyed two collection vehicles and a pickup at the Waste Pro facility off Rickenbacker Pkwy.
Posted at 4:33 AM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 04:52:11-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fire crews spent Sunday afternoon putting out a blaze that destroyed three vehicles belonging to the Waste Pro garbage and recycling company.

The fire was reported before 1 p.m. at the Waste Pro complex off Rickenbacker Pkwy. Air traffic controllers from the nearby Southwest Florida International Airport reported seeing heavy smoke in the area, and multiple witnesses reported hearing loud bangs.

South Trail Fire reported two garbage collection trucks fully involved when they arrived. A nearby pickup truck had also caught fire due to the vehicles' close proximity to one another.

Officials said the fire took more than two hours to get under control; one vehicle was filled with recyclables. Holes were cut into the sides of the collection vehicles to allow water and foam to cool the contents.

The heat index outside at the time was reportedly around 105 degrees, causing crews to take frequent breaks to cool off and rehydrate.

Waste Pro employees provided firefighters with water and ice to aid in their relief from the heat.

A cause has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

