ESTERO, Fla. — The home was on fire when firefighters arrived on the scene.

It happened in the 4900 block of Mederia Lane around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Crews from Estero Fire Rescue, San Carlos Park Fire Department, and Lee County EMS were able to put the fire out.

The house was damaged by the fire but no one was hurt.

Firefighters say the family was not living in the home at the time of the fire due to damage from Hurricane Ian.

Investigators are searching for the cause of the fire.