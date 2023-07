FORT MYERS, Fla. — A fatal crash on I-75 South near Colonial Blvd. is causing lane closures and delays.

The crash happened around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, just past Mile Marker 136.

A dump truck, semi truck and three SUVs were involved in the crash. One person was killed.

As of 5:30 p.m., traffic is being redirected onto the shoulder of the interstate.

Fox 4 will continue to update this story as we learn more.