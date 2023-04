LEE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a crash has ended deadly for a motorcyclist on State Road 82.

FHP says a motorcycle was traveling east on State Road 82 and approaching the intersection of Daniels Parkway and failed to slow down at a stop light.

According to FHP, the motorcycle collided with the second vehicle, and the driver of the motorcycle was declared dead on the scene.