LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. —

UPDATE 7:50 p.m.: The crash is being cleared.

Our original reporting continues below...

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area of Ida Ave North and 4th Street West in Lehigh Acres because of a traffic crash.

There are two cars overturned on the grass shoulder of the road.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, the area will be closed for several hours.