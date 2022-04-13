County transitioning to 'next-gen' 911 system

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County officials said Wednesday that city and county first responders are transitioning to a "next-generation" 911 emergency response system.

In the largest upgrade of technology in the county for 35 years, aging equipment will be replaced at every stage of the county's network.

There are three main enhancements to the system:

Automation – calls will be immediately routed to an available call taker, rather than waiting in a pool of callers. People who hang up can get an automatic callback.

Text-to-911 will be available to all public safety answering points, an extension of an upgrade that began several months ago. The system will enable real-time video streaming from the scene of an emergency and enable the ability to send photos.

Advanced location services - Locations from cell phones are still unreliable. This new feature allows the use of a GPS signal from a user's phone to pinpoint their location. It uses the same software as map apps on your phone. Officials say this will speed response to emergencies.

Lee County's central office transitioned last week. The Lee County Sheriff's Office transitioned to the new system Wednesday morning.

Over the next week, Cape Coral, Fort Myers and Sanibel police departments will upgrade to the new system.