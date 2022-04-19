County approves land buy near Alva Scrub Preserve

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County will purchase about 20 acres of land adjacent to the Alva Scrub Preserve.

County commissioners approved the buy at Tuesday's regular meeting, following approval from the Conservation Land Acquisition and Stewardship Advisory Committee.

The cost is reported to be the appraised value of $170,000.

The Alva Scrub Preserve includes nearly 1,200 acres on both sides of Joel Boulevard. The county says the land to be purchased is mostly uplands with a watershed area of Bedman Creek.

It is also a habitat for the Florida scrub jay and gopher tortoises.

The purchase is part of Lee County’s Conservation 20/20 land acquisition program.