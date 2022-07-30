Councilman Long focused on development for Burnt Store Road ahead of meeting

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Saturday, July 30, at 10 a.m. the City of Cape Coral and the Northwest Neighborhood Association will host a town hall meeting on the Land Use and Zoning for Burnt Store Road at the Northwest Regional Library, 519 Chiquita Blvd.

The major roadway is located in District 6 of the Cape, which is represented by City Councilman Keith Long. On Friday, he shared with Fox 4 his hopes for what he calls the last frontier of commercial growth in Cape Coral.

“There’s depth there that allows for some of these larger commercial developments that just don’t exist in other parts of the city due to the pre-plotted nature," says Councilman Long.

The Councilman says he wants to hear about how that depth gets utilized in a public meeting with city council set for Saturday, giving people a voice on how to turn patches of unused land north of Kismet Parkway into a thriving commercial corridor.

“Any chance that we get to be proactive rather than reactive is a plus," he says.

Long hopes the meeting discusses zoning and land use and focuses on where corridor development will go - as well as avoiding the more common sights of the city like gas stations, dollar stores and more self-storage buildings.

“Obviously we provide spaces for those uses, but they don’t necessarily need to be front and center in our main commercial corridors," says Long.

“That’s really what we’re going to be targeting is the north portion of Burnt Store, where we see that. Where there’s going to be less intrusion into these residential neighborhoods.”