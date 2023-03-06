Could an amusement tower come to Downtown Fort Myers?

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers City Council is considering bringing an amusement tower to downtown Fort Myers.

This comes after HEADS UP! LLC. presented their proposal to the city of Fort Myers Economic Board on Thursday and it was unanimously voted to be introduced in the city council—-but it is causing some pushback from residents.

A brightly lit tower reaching up to 131 Feet in the air, holding 16 people as they eat and drink while enjoying the views of historic downtown Fort Myers and the Caloosahatchee River is what the developers of the HEADS UP ! tower want to build.

“It's an interesting concept," said Fred Burson, Ward 5's councilman.

He said he isn't for or against the project, but he's waiting to hear the debate before making a decision.

“I just don't know if it's a good fit for downtown," Burson said. “Given the fact that we have the Luminary right there on the water—I don't know that in itself is historic anymore,” Burson said.

He added that some of his constituents are concerned that the tower will destroy downtown Fort Myers' historic nature.

Which is something Fox 4 has heard from people downtown.

"Yeah, I'm not thrilled about having that," said one Fort Myers resident. "I like it to be the old town that it is now, so I'm not and I'm not looking at that as being progressive."

Fox 4's Briana Brownlee reached out to the developers of the project but they couldn't be reached for comment. However, the Fort Myers City Clerk provided the developer's proposal. HEADS UP! LLC. stated that the project will not interfere with any other ongoing plans and the tower will not be higher than the luminary. The developers also state will shine as a focal point downtown—adding it as an "Iconic' final piece of the puzzle.

Photo Courtesy: City of Fort Myers/WFTX

"Maybe I don't like change," said a Fort Myers Resident. "I've been here a very long time and it kept its flavor all of this time."

When it comes to any new project the biggest question is "who will pay for it?". According to the proposal and councilman Burson, no city funding will be needed and the developers will cover the cost.