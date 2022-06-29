Correctly-installed car seat saves child's life

FORT MYERS, Fla. — After one car crashed into the back of another car Monday on Summerlin Drive, a mom and toddler are injury-free because of a car seat.

South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District commended the mother for installing the car seat correctly - with the seat belt in the correct belt path, the retractor in the locked position and the top tether anchor attached and snug.

When the impact of the car pushed back the other car’s bench seat forward, the car seat stayed secure and intact. The car seat helped absorb crash force energy and spread it evenly around - thus protecting the toddler.

South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District has three car seat technicians available to teach and educate on how to properly install a car seat. To set up an appointment, call Community Relations Coordinator Megan Contreras at 239-425-9316.