Former Correctional Officer sentenced after agreeing to smuggle in drugs & phones for inmates

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 49-year-old Port Charlotte correctional officer woman is sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for taking bribes to smuggle in contraband, cellphones, and drugs for prisoners.

According to the report, Leslie Spencer worked as a Correctional Officer at the Charlotte Correctional Institution’s office work camp in Fort Myers. The FBI learned that Spencer was accepting money for sneaking in prisoners' belongings and drugs and cell phones.

March of 2021, an undercover FBI agent posing as a prisoner made a deal with Spencer. She agreed to smuggle in three ounces of methamphetamine, three ounces of MDMA, and two cell phones.

According to the report, Spencer had told the undercover FBI agent to make sure that the items were packaged in a specific way so that they would get through security and she shared other tips to avoid security.

When the deal was finalized, Spencer agreed to meet with another undercover FBI agent posing as a supplier at a store parking lot in Fort Myers. Spencer was provided with the drugs and phone.

After taking the items Spencer was arrested by federal agents.