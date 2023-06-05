Corkscrew Widening Project begins

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews will start on a 23-million dollar widening project on Corkscrew Road on Monday.

The project will allow Corkscrew Road to have six lanes for about a mile from Ben Hill Griffin Parkway to Fire House Lane.

The project includes adding on-road bike lanes, sidewalks, installing new drainage, and constructing a wildlife crossing approximately 1000 feet west of the entrance to Cypress Shadows Boulevard.

Drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists are urged to use extra caution when traveling through the work zone.

The estimated completion for the project is late 2023.