Corkscrew Road expanding to ease traffic flow

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The expansion of Corkscrew Road will allow for an easier flow of traffic for the morning commute.

This project is expected to take some time, and hopefully be finished by the end of 2023.

The project will widen corkscrew road to 6 lanes, from Ben Hill Griffin Parkway to Fire House Lane.

It'll also expand Fire House Lane to Bella Terra Boulevard to 4 lanes.

This project is also looking to add sidewalks, new drainage and a wildlife crossing.

Crews are reminding drivers to pay attention to the road signs and speed limits.

