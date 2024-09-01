COOKING FOR A CAUSE: Sizzle Dining returns to SWFL during hard off-season for some restaurants

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Living in southwest Florida, with a large variety of dining options, it can be difficult to choose, but for nearly the entire month of September, you can go to some of the top-rated restaurants in Lee and Collier counties for a decent price. In doing so you will be helping our local youth.

For three weeks in September, some southwest Florida restaurants will be cooking for a cause through the Sizzle Dining program.

From as far as Boca Grande to Marco Island, you can go out to support local restaurants in one of the toughest times of the year.

“I think that this is the lighter of off-seasons. This is the first real off-season, post COVID, in my view," said John Hill, Executive Chef at Next Door in southwest Cape Coral.

Hill says this summer has been rough on business, but that's not the only reason they participate in Sizzle Dining each year.

“First off, we enjoy the actual program itself, Blessings in a Backpack, and then second off, we definitely want the business from this program in the off season, keep our staff current and rolling," said Hill.

Sizzle Dining will be feeding kids around southwest Florida by giving some proceeds to Blessings in a Backpack.

A local chapter that provides food for school-aged children on the weekends who rely on free school lunches.

"We're getting to feed kids in the area. I mean, that is, that's the number one reason that gets us involved. Everything else is just a bonus," said Jamie Stalowski, Owner of La Fontanella Ristorante in Fort Myers.

Both Stalowski and Hill say it gives their staff some practice before the busy season kicks back up.

"For the staff, they are feeling it also, so when everybody comes out during the event, it does them just as much good as it does the business," said Stalowski.

Sizzle dining starts September 5 and will end September 25 this year. Click here to see the list of restaurants participating this year.