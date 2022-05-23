Convicted Lehigh Acres man sentenced to ten years for possession of a firearm

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A 35-year-old Danzavieran Durand Thurman from Lehigh Acres was sentenced to ten years in federal prison for possession of a firearm while he was a convicted felon.

According to the report, on October 16, 2020, Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of a parking lot at Fort Myers hotel looking for a car that was involved in an armed home invasion.

LCSO deputies searched a hotel room where Thurman was staying and found a loaded firearm hidden in a mattress box frame. The firearm was linked back to the convicted felon Thurman who was prohibited to possess a firearm under federal law.

This case is said to be prosecuted by the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe neighborhoods” which targets the safety of the people of the community. The nationwide crime reduction strategy involved involves investigating and prosecuting crimes along with prevention and reentry efforts.