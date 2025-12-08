Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Convicted killer sentenced to life in prison for Club Blu mass shooting

Demetrius O'Neal will spend the rest of his life in prison
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The fourth person arrested for the Club Blu mass shooting in 2016 will spend the rest of his life in prison.

On Monday, a judge handed down two life sentences to Demetrius O'Neal after he was convicted of two counts of murder back in October.

The shooting at Club Blu killed an 18-year-old and 14-year-old, while 14 others were hurt.

RELATED COVERAGE: Club Blu shooter found guilty of second-degree murder, conspiracy

The last person charged in connection to the shooting is Derrick Church. During previous court hearings, his lawyers said Church is not interested in changing his pleas like other defendants did.

Church is expected to go to trial in 2026, though he is due back in court in February for another hearing.

