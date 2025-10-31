Club Blu shooter found guilty of second-degree murder, conspiracy

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Demetrius O'Neal has been found guilty in the July 2016 shooting that occurred during an "Under 18 Beach Party" at Club Blu in Fort Myers.

O'Neal was convicted by a jury on Friday afternoon. He was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of conspiracy.

A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered and O'Neal will be sentenced on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. Until then, he has been ordered to remain in jail without bond.

The shooting killed 18-year-old Stefan Strawder and 14-year-old Sean Archilles.

O'Neal is one of five people in the case. He denied a plea deal during a court proceeding earlier this month.

In 2022, Kierra Russ was sentenced to life in prison. Tajze Battle and Don Loggins changed their plea to no contest in September.

The last suspect, Derrick Church, is expected to be back in court on Nov. 20. According to the defense, Church is also not interested in taking a plea deal.