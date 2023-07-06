Watch Now
Convicted killer may receive a new sentence

Eddie Ferguson
Posted at 6:55 AM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 07:08:22-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Due to a Supreme Court ruling a man sentenced to life in prison for a Lee County murder could get his punishment changed.

At 9 a.m. on Eddie Ferguson is scheduled to have a sentencing hearing where his lawyer will argue that Ferguson should not have to spend the rest of his life in prison because he was a minor when he committed the crime.

Over 36 years ago Ferguson shot and killed a woman named Yvonne Martini during a robbery.

Ferguson was 16 years old when killed Martini.

A jury found him guilty and sentenced him to life in prison in 1990, but in 2017 Ferguson filed an appeal to his sentence because of a new U.S. Supreme Court Ruling.

The new ruling says that people younger than 18 should not be sentenced to life in Prison.

On Thursday a judge will hear witness testimony from the family of Marini and decide if Ferguson should get a new sentence.

