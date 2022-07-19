FORT MYERS, Fla. — A U.S. District Judge sentenced 39-year-old Serdarryel Dave English, Jr. to six years in federal prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

The court also required English to give the firearm and ammunition to authorities.

Back in April of 2018, a Fort Myers Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop after a car rolled through a stop sign.

The officer identified English and searched the car. She found a loaded handgun magazine on the side of the passenger seat. The magazine had a Smith and Wesson logo and was loaded with four rounds of .380 caliber ammunition.

A .380 caliber Smith and Wesson pistol without an attached magazine was also found - along with a firearm chambered with one round .380 caliber ammunition - which matched the ammunition in the magazine found in the car.

At the time of the traffic stop and search, English had previous felony convictions - so he was not allowed to have firearms or ammunition under federal law.