Convicted felon sentenced for possession of firearm

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers woman is sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

According to court documents, Sheri Polster Chappell was ordered to forfeit the firearm and ammunition used in the offense. She reportedly pled guilty.

Court documents state that on April 22, 2021, deputies from the Lee County County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in Lehigh Acres in reference to a domestic dispute that involved a firearm. Once deputies arrived, Chapell, a previously convicted felon was in the residence.

As deputies searched the home, they found a loaded Glock handgun under a bed with Chapell’s DNA. Under federal law, it is illegal for Chapell to own a weapon as a previously convicted felon.

Chapell’s case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods – which is a program that brings all levels of law enforcement together to protect the community and reduce gun violence.

The project was launched on May 26, 2021. The core principles are: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

