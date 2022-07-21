Convicted felon sentenced for committing similar crime

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute drugs.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, on August 24, 2021, an undercover ATF agent watched Herman Fleming purchase an AK-47 rifle at a flea market in North Fort Myers.

The agent was able to quickly identify Fleming because four years earlier, the same agent saw Fleming purchase another rifle as a convicted felon at a gun show in North Fort Myers.

After he was caught, he was sentenced to 3 years in prison.

Since Flemming had recently been released, the undercover ATF agent and Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies followed Fleming back to the flea market.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and when they searched his vehicle, the AK-47 and 25 grams of pure methamphetamine along with 10 grams of fentanyl were found in the car.

According to the report, Fleming admitted to it wanting to distribute it to other people.

