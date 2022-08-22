Convicted felon arrested for snatch and grab at adult arcade

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) arrested a man in connection to a snatch and grab robbery at a local arcade.

Sunday night, LCSO deputies responded to Triple Cherry Arcade located at 15121 South Tamiami Trail, Fort Myers after an elderly customer reported that a black male snatched money from his hands and fled the business.

31-year-old David Lee Thomas Jr. was the man deputies arrested. He was located on the South Tamiami Trial during a traffic stop.

A witness stated the suspect fled the area in Jeep Compass

"South District patrol deputies found this suspect quicker than he could snatch the money from the victim’s hands,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “The Marceno Motel Paddy Wagon gave him a courtesy ride to the jail where he slid right into his fresh slides and an orange jumpsuit.”

Thomas was charged with robbery by sudden snatching and booked. Thomas is a registered felon with prior arrest history of burglary, aggravated battery, and sale of cocaine.