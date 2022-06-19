Watch
Convicted felon arrested after forcing entering in private neighborhood

Posted at 4:51 PM, Jun 19, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A convicted felon with a criminal record was arrested while on probation after forcing his way into a private neighborhood, crashing into a palm tree, and fleeing.

On Sunday, Lee County deputies responded to a call of a driver who forced his way into a gated community in South District.

According to the report, deputies found the suspect’s truck at the end of a cul-de-sac, and shortly after, the suspect was found in a wooded area behind a home.

The suspect was identified as Robert Mendoza,27, a convicted felon who was on probation with extensive felony criminal history.

Mendoza was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage, and trespassing.

"This reckless behavior and disregard for our great residents will not be tolerated. I doubt this felon will be smiling this big once he is booked into the Marceno Motel.”
Sheriff Carmine Marceno

