Convicted Cape felon arrested after police found drugs and 5-inch blades

Cape Coral Police Department
Posted at 2:47 PM, Jun 28, 2022
CAPE CORAL, Fla.  — A 36-year-old convicted felon, Edward J. Bergen, was arrested for weapon violation and paraphernalia after 5-inch knives were found on him.

Cape Coral Police Department responded to the Burger King at the location of 2621 Santa Barbara Blvd. South.

According to Cape police, they found 2 fixed blades around 5 inches on him, under his shirt. A blue pipe was also found.

Bergen said there was a snake in his car.

Officers tested the blue pipe and the results came back positive for fentanyl.

