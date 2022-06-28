Convicted Cape felon arrested after police found drugs and 5-inch blades

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A 36-year-old convicted felon, Edward J. Bergen, was arrested for weapon violation and paraphernalia after 5-inch knives were found on him.

Cape Coral Police Department responded to the Burger King at the location of 2621 Santa Barbara Blvd. South.

According to Cape police, they found 2 fixed blades around 5 inches on him, under his shirt. A blue pipe was also found.

Bergen said there was a snake in his car.

Officers tested the blue pipe and the results came back positive for fentanyl.