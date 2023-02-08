Contractors undergoing training after some say cleanup can destroy animal homes

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Wednesday, the push to preserve wildlife continued as Cape Coral city leaders were once again challenged on how they’re removing hurricane debris from city canals.

Fox 4 first reported this issue back on February 2, and less than one week later, city leaders said they are legally permitted to do this, but also say more training is now being required for contractors.

On Wednesday, Lori Bulcock, a member of the group, Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife said contractors are not equipped to handle this kind of task.

“They are not biologists they are not ecologists they have supposedly been trained by their bosses, trained for what?" asked Bulcock.

“They,” meaning the city hired canal debris removal contractors who according to Bulcock were removing excessive amounts of green vegetation, which she says is destroying the habitat for animals along canals.

Cape Coral’s Public Works Director Michael Ilczyszyn, during a Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting, said contractors don't need to be ecologists to remove vegetation from canals.

“There is no requirement per se that they have to be an ecologist or there has to be an ecologist on site,” said Ilczyszyn.

On Wednesday, Ilczyszyn said he had received a lot of phone calls from concerned residents and decided to take additional steps for crews.

“We are setting up a training for all of the contractors to go a step above and beyond. We will take them into the office and provide them the training from a certified ecologist and licensed practitioner,” said Ilczyszyn.

Melissa Mickey, a Cape Coral spokesperson, answered the question if any protected animals like burrowing owls or gopher tortoises had been harmed during the removal process.

“To our knowledge, no protected species have been harmed during any canal debris removal efforts“ Melissa Mickey, Communications Manager City of Cape Coral

A statement that Bulcock hoped will remain true as city contractors start to do what she calls “the right way. ”

“You know how many hurricanes they have dealt with? You know what experience they have or should have with doing things the right way, avoiding things they shouldn't take out,” sad Bulcock.

On Wednesday, city leaders did stress that while they do have to remove green vegetation, a lot of the trees and branches that have been uprooted by the storm will remain green for up to six months.

Ilczyszyn says this could give residents the idea that excessive amounts of healthy vegetation are being removed.

Ilczyszyn went on to say that each site has an independently hired monitor, whose job is to make sure only required vegetation is removed, per the city's permits.