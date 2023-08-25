Contract approved for new retail center on Daniels and Treeline

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A contract has been approved for a new restaurant and retail center on Treeline Ave. and Daniels Pkwy. in Fort Myers.

MK Architecture, located in Fort Myers and Naples, was awarded the contract for architectural and engineering services for the construction of the center, which will be named Treeline Retail Center.

The center will be built on 16,000 square feet of land on Treeline. It is set to be a one-story building with a restaurant and retail/office spaces.

The developer of the project is Arborwood Self Storage, LLC.