LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Traffic lanes from Oakley Suwanee and Winkler Avenue have been reopened after a traffic crash early this morning.

The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) says a construction worker was hit by an SUV this morning.

FMPD told Fox 4 the driver and construction worker were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

FMPD says all lanes have been reopened from Jefferson to Winkler Avenue.