Construction was completed on three Lee County libraries

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Three Lee County libraries have completed a shade structure addition with the help of Stevens Construction.

Stevens Construction added shade structures to East County Regional Library, Bonita Springs Public Library, and North Fort Myers Public Library.

The shade structures provide a safe and comfortable outdoor space for any and all special events.

The new outdoor seating can be enjoyed by all patrons and provide a great reading area for children's programs.

The design team includes David Corban Architecture and Johnson Engineering, Inc.