Construction thefts growing in the Southbound area of Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's office is using a task force to combat an uptick in construction thefts.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s office, construction theft is an issue all over the state.

Investigators are saying it is especially bad in the Southbound area of Lee County.

As a result, they are increasing patrols, and a detective is visiting construction sites to spread awareness to workers and people who live in the area.

The Lee County Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook live today that some way to navigate through a construction theft is to keep an eye out for workers leaving with tools.