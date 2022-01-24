Construction changes traffic patterns in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Drivers will notice a change on Second Street at the Park Avenue intersection today.

Crews on Second street cut down to one left turn lane onto Park Avenue and one single lane.

There is no set time on how long these changes will be.

All drivers should expect lane closures from Fowler Street to Palm Avenue until the end of May.

It is part of the First Street and Second Street Two-Way Traffic Conversion.

Contractors will convert First, Second, and Seaboard streets from one-way to two-way traffic to improve safety. Work is expected to occur Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This project is expected to be completed in summer 2022.

