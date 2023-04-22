Condo building catches fire on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Bay 2 Beach condo building on Fort Myers Beach caught fire around 12:05 p.m. Saturday. Officials say it is now contained.

Several units from Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District and Iona McGregor Fire Department responded.

According to Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District, the fire appears to have started on the roof of the condo.

District Chief Scott Wirth said the building was vacant at the time of the fire, though construction crews were on site working. No injuries were reported.

Wirth also said the fire did not affect lower units of the building.

No word yet on the cause of the fire. Fox 4 will post more details as they come in to our newsroom.